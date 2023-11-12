Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is now being called the national crush after her performance in Animal, where she played the character of Zoya. She shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. In a new interview with Puja Talwar, the actor opened up about working with Ranbir and also shared her experience on set with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's wife in the film. Triptii praised Rashmika and said how she made her feel very welcome on set.

Triptii said: "She is the sweetest, sweetest person on set. She made me feel welcomed and there was no awkwardness. Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy... There was nothing, she was just so brilliant. She came to me and she gave me a hug and she was like come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have."

Triptii further revealed one quality about Ranbir Kapoor from her experience working with him. She shared that he is someone who is curious and wants to know the person with whom he is working.

A few days before Animal's release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification had suggested eight cuts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. According to the certificate that Hindustan Times reported, close-up shots of the characters Vijay and Zoya were deleted in an intimate sequence.

Animal revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son. The film has been performing very well at the box office. It recently crossed the ₹600 crore gross mark worldwide.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

