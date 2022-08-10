WOW! Updated version of Prabhas starrer Adipurush teaser grabs fans' attention; they feel the VFX is better this time

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has been in the news for a lot of wrong reasons. However, there’s a sign of positivity for the film as fans of Prabhas are happy with an updated version of the film’s teaser.

Recently, it was announced that Adipurush will have its world premiere at Tribeca Festival. The film festival has shared the teaser of the film, and fans have marked that there are changes in the colour grading as well as VFX are better.

A fan tweeted, “#Adipurush Teaser Updated Version Excellent Improvement.” Another netizen wrote, “They didn't just change the Color Grade They changed VFX too in needed Parts It's just a Teaser ... Hoping Good Quality Trailer and Songs #Adipurush #Prabhas.” One more Twitter user wrote, “They've enhanced background visuals and coloring to CGI characters.. Adipurush Teaser shots..”

When the teaser of Adipurush was released a few months ago, it was trolled a lot. The reason behind it was that the moviegoers were not happy with the VFX of the film.

The movie was slated to release in January this year, but reportedly to work on the VFX and make it better, the makers postponed it to June this year. Now, everyone is eyeing on the trailer of the movie.

Adipurush is said to be one of the costliest films made in India, and it is actually a test for Prabhas’ stardom.

