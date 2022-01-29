WOW! Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian showstopper to walk the ramp at International fashion week in Dubai

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been very active on social media platforms. She never fails to update her fans about her day-to-day life routine or related to her work updates. The actress recently took to her social media account, to revealed that she has become the first Indian to walk in the famous Arab Fashion Week twice. She thanked The Arab Fashion Week to let her be the first Indian show stopper at the prestigious International Fashion Week.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi Rautela shared a video in which she was seen wearing a high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem. She captioned the video as Today my heart is filled with gratitude & emotions for my country India. Thank you Arab fashion week for having me as your First Indian Showstopper to walk for prestigious International fashion week twice. Thank you all.

Recently she has also attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury and has become the youngest judge in the history of Miss Universe. She was also given UAE Golden visa for the next 10 years. Apart from her, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Neha Kakkar, and Boney Kapoor also hold UAE Golden Visa.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in the movies Pagalpanti and Virgin Bhanupriya. She will be next seen in the movie Black Rose which will release in Hindi and Telugu languages.

