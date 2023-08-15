Wow! Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur reveal what makes Gadar 2 special, read to find out

Gadar 2 is in the theatres now. The film has been the most awaited one and finally it has released. It is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are seen as Tara Singh and Sakina again on the big screens.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Utkarsh Sharma

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is in the theatres now. The film has been the most awaited one and finally it has released. It is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are seen as Tara Singh and Sakina again on the big screens. 

Also read - Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Here’s a look at the previous box office clashes of 2023

Utkarsh Sharma has also reprised his role as Charanjeet in the film. The new addition to the film is Simrat Kaur who will be playing Muskan. The film has released today and is getting all the love from the audience already.

In an interview, Utkarsh said, “The first reason is that it is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. It has one of the greatest living action actors ever, Sunny sir in his most loved avatar of Tara Singh. Third thing is that it is a complete entertainer. It is a full parivarik film with a lot of elements of desh bhakti and a lot of humour. The best part is that it has a great story and great emotions.”

Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Akash Dhar, Luv Sinha and others. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Earlier, they spoke about their jodi being compared to Tara and Sakina’s Jodi.

In the same interview, Simrat said, “I don’t think so that we have to match kyunki vo already ek iconic cheez hai aur logo pasand hai. Romeo Juliet already ho chuka hai. You cannot be Romeo and Juliet again. So, we would only want to be the new Jeete and Muskan. Toh vo comparison nahi hai.”

Also read - Exclusive! Simrat Kaur says, “When I gave my auditions I had no idea that it was for Gadar 2”

She will be making her debut with this movie. She said, “My first reaction was really weird actually. I was very numb jab mer selection hua tha and teen din tak sirf meri mom ko pata tha about this aur kisiko nahi. My dad and sister also did not know about it. So, for 3 days I just wanted to be sure ki ye sach hai kyunki fir koi cancellation na ho jaye ya kuch aur na ho jaye.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Gadar 2 Gadar Ek Prem Katha Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Muskaan will be determined to ruin the Birla family for taking away her brother
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Wow! Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur reveal what makes Gadar 2 special, read to find out
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is in the theatres now. The film has been the most awaited one and finally it has released. It is the...
Must read! Avinash Sachdev opens up about his break up with Rubina Dilaik
MUMBAI:  TV actor Avinash Sachdev's recent elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2 marked the end of his journey on the show....
Katha Ankahee:Kya Baat Hai! Mr Garewal finally accepts Viaan as his son-in-law
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Woah! Akanksha Puri reveals who she supports in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, check it out
MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has grabbed headlines after her short yet memorable stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress, known...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Romil has an alcohol party in the house Anupama and Anuj left shocked
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Utkarsh Sharma
Wow! Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur reveal what makes Gadar 2 special, read to find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ahmed Khan
OMG! Ahmed Khan hints upon Welcome 3 and sequel of Awara Pagal Deewana in making
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! have a look at the actor who turned author
Mahesh Manjrekar
Must Read! Mahesh Manjrekar breaks silence on walking out of Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; “His reading became a liability..”
Ayushmann Khurrana
Really! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he used to speak in a girl’s voice when his girlfriend’s dad used to answer the phone
Meghna Naidu
Must read! Meghna Naidu reveals about getting 'a lot of flak' for song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman'
Lehar Khan
Exclusive! “Have worked with SRK sir in Jawan, now I dream to work with Kamal Hassan sir” - Lehar Khan