Wow! Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur reveal what makes Gadar 2 special, read to find out

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is in the theatres now. The film has been the most awaited one and finally it has released. It is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are seen as Tara Singh and Sakina again on the big screens.

Utkarsh Sharma has also reprised his role as Charanjeet in the film. The new addition to the film is Simrat Kaur who will be playing Muskan. The film has released today and is getting all the love from the audience already.

In an interview, Utkarsh said, “The first reason is that it is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. It has one of the greatest living action actors ever, Sunny sir in his most loved avatar of Tara Singh. Third thing is that it is a complete entertainer. It is a full parivarik film with a lot of elements of desh bhakti and a lot of humour. The best part is that it has a great story and great emotions.”

Gadar 2 also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Akash Dhar, Luv Sinha and others. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Earlier, they spoke about their jodi being compared to Tara and Sakina’s Jodi.

In the same interview, Simrat said, “I don’t think so that we have to match kyunki vo already ek iconic cheez hai aur logo pasand hai. Romeo Juliet already ho chuka hai. You cannot be Romeo and Juliet again. So, we would only want to be the new Jeete and Muskan. Toh vo comparison nahi hai.”

She will be making her debut with this movie. She said, “My first reaction was really weird actually. I was very numb jab mer selection hua tha and teen din tak sirf meri mom ko pata tha about this aur kisiko nahi. My dad and sister also did not know about it. So, for 3 days I just wanted to be sure ki ye sach hai kyunki fir koi cancellation na ho jaye ya kuch aur na ho jaye.”

