WOW! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt spotted together; fans hoping for 'Dulhania 3'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most successful jodis in Bollywood. The two were spotted together recently and now, their fans are expecting that they will be teaming up soon for Dulhania 3.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:48
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most successful jodis in Bollywood. They have starred in hits like Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and even though Kalank didn’t do well at the box office, their chemistry was loved by one and all.

Now, one film that everyone is eagerly waiting for is the third instalment of Dulhania. Whenever Varun and Alia are spotted together, fans start hoping that Dulhania 3 will happen, and recently the same thing has happened.

Also Read: What! Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel has connection with Farzi and The Family Man?

Varun and Alia were spotted leaving a venue together. While they were sitting in separate cars, they were leaving the location together. Now, once again fans have started hoping that they met for Dulhania 3. Check out the comments below...

Varun and Alia’s fans call them Varia and there are many Varia fan clubs on social media. Alia had also spoken up about Varia fans on Koffee With Karan.

Would you like to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movies, the actor currently has only one movie lined up, Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Meanwhile, Alia has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. The latter will mark her Hollywood debut. Well, post becoming a mother, Alia has not yet signed a new film, so let’s wait and watch which will be her next project after these two movies.

Also Read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and others stole the show, but Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and many more failed to impress at NMACC launch

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt Student Of The Year Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Badrinath Ki Dulhania Bawaal Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Heart of Stone Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Cute! Sahiba's touch relieves Angad's pain
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
TV actors share tips for a healthy body & mind on World Health Day
MUMBAI: World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to promote better health and increase public knowledge of its...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Manveer accuses Monga family of hurting Angad, Seerat decides to go to the Brar House to confess the truth
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Sanjeev Jotangia talks about Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot ( Invictus T Mediaworks) Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in the show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, says that he...
Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”
MUMBAI:Aditya Roy Kapur is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor we have in Bollywood. The actor has been in the news...
Recent Stories
getting married and him being single
Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”

Latest Video

Related Stories
getting married and him being single
Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”
Rohman Shawl
Must Read! Sushmita Sen was seen working out with her ex Rohman Shawl, Netizens saying “Why the actress so confused with her life”
Sheeba Akashdeep
World Health Day: I promote happiness as the biggest health giver, says Sheeba Akashdeep
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement date out?, here is when they are getting engaged
Gumraah
Gumraah review! Poor writing and bad screenplay makes you Gumraah which leads you nowhere
Anusha Dandekar
Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan