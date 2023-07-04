WOW! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt spotted together; fans hoping for 'Dulhania 3'

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most successful jodis in Bollywood. They have starred in hits like Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and even though Kalank didn’t do well at the box office, their chemistry was loved by one and all.

Now, one film that everyone is eagerly waiting for is the third instalment of Dulhania. Whenever Varun and Alia are spotted together, fans start hoping that Dulhania 3 will happen, and recently the same thing has happened.

Varun and Alia were spotted leaving a venue together. While they were sitting in separate cars, they were leaving the location together. Now, once again fans have started hoping that they met for Dulhania 3. Check out the comments below...

Varun and Alia’s fans call them Varia and there are many Varia fan clubs on social media. Alia had also spoken up about Varia fans on Koffee With Karan.

Would you like to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movies, the actor currently has only one movie lined up, Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Meanwhile, Alia has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. The latter will mark her Hollywood debut. Well, post becoming a mother, Alia has not yet signed a new film, so let’s wait and watch which will be her next project after these two movies.

