Wow! Varun Dhawan and Natasha celebrate one year of togetherness, here is the post shared by the actor

MUMBAI: No doubt Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The actor got married in a private ceremony which was attended by his family and close friends in January 2021. How can we forget the amazing pictures which was floating around on social media of the actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

No doubt it was a treat to watch both of them as they were complementing each other in every picture. Today the couple had completed one year of togetherness. Yes you heard right, actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are celebrating one year wedding anniversary, and the actor could not keep calm and have shared this amazing post to express his excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle the actor shared few pictures from his wedding album.

Also read (Must Read: Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, and its impact on her professional growth)

Indeed we cant get over with these beautiful pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and we look forward to see some amazing pictures coming from the side of the couple and giving us some major couple goals.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Must read! Have a look at the B Town star kids and their qualifications)