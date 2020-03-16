Wow! Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani have been paid this whopping amount for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is currently making headlines, thanks to its amazing storyline and cast. Raj Mehta has directed this family entertainer. Read to know about the remunerations of the cast members.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:45
MUMBAI: The film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is currently making headlines, thanks to its amazing storyline and cast.

Raj Mehta has directed this family entertainer.

The film’s songs have already become popular with the netizens and there’s a lot of buzz around the film which has been released today.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Tisca Chopra, Maniesh Paul, and debutante Prajakta Koli. If the early critics' reviews are anything to go by, the film is a mature love story with elements of laughter, emotion, and drama in it.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen.

Talking about the remunerations, Varun Dhawan has been paid a hefty pay cheque of Rs 12 crore and Kiara Advani has charged Rs 4 crore for her role in the film, per DNA. Meanwhile, veteran actor Anil Kapoor has been paid Rs 2 crore and Neetu Kapoor Rs 1.25 crore. In addition to this, actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli have been given a pay cheque of Rs 85 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, as per a DNA report, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will collect Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Over the weekend, the film is expected to mint between Rs 35-40 crore at the box office.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

