WOW! Varun Dhawan birthday: Here’s a look at the beautiful house of the Bawaal actor

Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, and he has been in the industry for more than a decade. Today, Varun celebrates his 36th birthday, and as we have always spoken about his movies and performances, today let’s have a look at his beautiful house.
MUMBAI:Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, and he has been in the industry for more than a decade. Varun is known for his performances in movies like Student of the Year, the Dulhania franchise, Badlapur, Dishoom, October, Sui Dhaaga, Bhediya, and others.

Today, Varun celebrates his 36th birthday, and as we have always spoken about his movies and performances, today let’s have a look at his beautiful house.

Reportedly, Varun stays in a 4 BHK apartment near Juhu in Mumbai. The actor shifted to his house in 2017, and we got a glimpse of his home on his Instagram. Varun shares a lot of pictures and videos on Instagram in which we get to see his wonderful house. Check out the videos and pictures below...

Isn’t Varun’s home simply beautiful?

Talking about his movies, Varun has Bawaal and Bhediya 2 lined up. Bawaal, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to release on 6th October 2023. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, so the expectations from it are quite high.

Meanwhile, Varun also has the web series Citadel in his kitty. It will be the Indian instalment of the international web series which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The Indian version also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it is being created by Raj & DK. Priyanka and Richard starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28th April 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

