Wow! Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal dons a super stunning dress on her birthday, cost of which will leave you jaw dropped

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal like to keep their personal life private. And while everyone loves Varun's style statement, it is his wife, Natasha, whose look is copied and repeated by the netizens. Natasha is a fashion designer and runs her own label, Natasha Dalal Label.

Recently, Natasha celebrated her birthday bash with her hubby, Varun and her friends. However, it was her look that has become the talk of the town. For her intimate birthday bash, Natasha donned a Charo Ruiz dress. It featured a princess-cut corset with strappy sleeves. While we loved Natasha's subtle look, it was the price of her dress that left our jaws dropped. The expensive dress is worth Rs. 52,371.

 

On January 24, 2021, Varun and Natasha had gotten married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. After a few hours of getting married, Varun had shared the first picture from his wedding with the love of his life, Natasha. He had taken to his Instagram handle and had shared a picture from his dreamy wedding ceremony.

Earlier, in an interview Natasha revealed that the two of them have known each other since their school days and have stayed friends till their mid-20s. It was later when she had moved away, the duo had realised that they are more than 'just best friends'. Natasha had also stated that they are planning to get married but not anytime soon.

