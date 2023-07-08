Wow! Vatsal Sheth completers 19 years in the industry, here is what the actor shared

MUMBAI: Actor Vatsal Sheth has been contributing to the industry over the time with his movies and television series, the actor who made debut with the movie Tarzan The Wonder Car is also known for his tv contribution and was see and loved in the daily soaps like, Naagin 6, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Titli.

Vatsal Sheth made his debut in the year 2004 with the movie Tarzan The Wonder Car, the movie was loved by the fans over the time and its is considered as one of the most watched movies on Indian television. Today the actor completed 19 years in the industry, and today was the day the actor made his movie debut with the movie Tarzan The Wonder Car.

Taking us back to the early memories the actor dropped a few BTS from the movie Tarzan The Wonder Car. Sharing these pictures the actor wrote, ’19 years ago’ indeed we can see the actor fully engrossed in the making of his movie back then and indeed he is looking as charming as ever.

Indeed till today the actor Vatsal Sheth is known for his movie Tarzan The Wonder Car and that was the impact of the movie and the character.

What are your views on the actor Vatsal Sheth and do you really miss him in movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

