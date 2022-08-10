Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on

Zeenat Aman came on Instagram just a few weeks ago, and well, her social media game is bang on. Read on to know more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 15:46
movie_image: 
social media game is bang on

MUMBAI :From the 70s many actresses like Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and others are on social media. While others were on social media from the past many years, Zeenat Aman came on Instagram just a few weeks ago, and well, her social media game is bang on.

She has become one of the most active celebs on social media. From posting throwback pictures to images from her photoshoot, she treats her fans with a lot of wonderful posts.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman on working with Big B: We were both punctilious and punctual

Well, not just the pictures, the captions that she shares are also very interesting. She shares some insights about her movies that we have not read earlier.

A few days ago, Laawaris completed 42 years of its release, and the veteran actress shared a still of the song, and wrote, “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!”


 
Just a few hours ago, she shared a few pictures from the photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a multi-coloured dress with pearl necklace.

Check out her other posts below...


 
The actress was last seen on the big screen in Panipat and her next project is Margaon: The Closed File which is a series. Well, let’s hope that we get to see her more on the big screens.

Also Read:Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Zeenat Aman Laawaris Panipat Margaon The Closed File Amitabh Bachchan Hare Krishna Hare Ram Satyam Shivam Sundaram Don Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sanjot does the unimaginable! Leaves her husband Dilpreet’s house and moves to New York with her son Manpreet in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family...
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
MUMBAI:  Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the...
OMG! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his fallout with Sumbul, refusing projects with her and how her father caused the fallout says "I just want to tell the truth to people”!
MUMBAI:  Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie ,and enjoys a massive fan...
Katha Ankahee: AWW! Viaan's tireless efforts melt Katha's heart
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This is a sad time for Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she is mourning the...
Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans
MUMBAI :Hindi cinema actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been...
Recent Stories
Bipasha Basu
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bipasha Basu
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
Priyanka Copra
Whoa! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli charge this jaw dropping amount per Instagram post
Akshay Kumar
Shocking! "Yeh to Raj Kundra ka mask hai" Netizens on Akshay Kumar's bag
Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze`
Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze
Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it
Sharddha Das
Sexy! Check out the times Shraddha Das raised temperatures with her hotness