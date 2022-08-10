Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on

MUMBAI :From the 70s many actresses like Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, and others are on social media. While others were on social media from the past many years, Zeenat Aman came on Instagram just a few weeks ago, and well, her social media game is bang on.

She has become one of the most active celebs on social media. From posting throwback pictures to images from her photoshoot, she treats her fans with a lot of wonderful posts.

Well, not just the pictures, the captions that she shares are also very interesting. She shares some insights about her movies that we have not read earlier.

A few days ago, Laawaris completed 42 years of its release, and the veteran actress shared a still of the song, and wrote, “Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they’d like!”

Just a few hours ago, she shared a few pictures from the photoshoot in which she is seen wearing a multi-coloured dress with pearl necklace.

Check out her other posts below...

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Panipat and her next project is Margaon: The Closed File which is a series. Well, let’s hope that we get to see her more on the big screens.

