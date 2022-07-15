Wow! Vickat head to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday in the Maldives, Read more

Just a day is left for Katrina Kaif’s birthday and we can see the husband and wife are all set for the Maldives to celebrate the occasion.

 

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are no doubt one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. From their dating rumours to their intimate wedding scenes, the fans were not keeping calm but wanted to read and know more in detail about this beautiful couple.

We are still not over the beautiful pictures of the couple from their wedding day, and they have been serving the fans with their beautiful clicks over time.

As we all know just a day is left for the birthday of the Barbie doll of Bollywood, and ahead of her special day, the husband-wife duo is all set to head to the Maldives for the birthday trip.

Yes, you heard that right! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they were reportedly heading to the Maldives for the birthday celebration of the actress Katrina Kaif.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, this is indeed very exciting and we look forward to seeing some of the amazing birthday celebration pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple.

What are your views on this beautiful couple and how excited are you to see the birthday celebration of the actress Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the professional front, actress Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has some amazing lineups like Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Laxman Utekar's untitled next.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video