Wow! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif return from their honeymoon

MUMBAI: Newly wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai after their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple tied the knot on 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After tying the knot, the actors shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s NET WORTH will make your JAWS DROP!

They look extremely beautiful as the picture-perfect Mr. and Mrs. They have posted pictures right from their Haldi and Mehendi to the wedding day. Katrina was the perfect gorgeous Indian bride in a red lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Vicky was the most handsome groom ever.

Katrina and Vicky will also be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai and they have already started sending the invites to their friends in the fraternity. If sources are to be believed, Katrina has received gifts from her ex-boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. Well, Ranbir has gifted her a diamond necklace, whereas Salman Khan has presented her with a new car.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sardar Udham, in which he will be playing the character of Udham Singh whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Jee Lee Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: STUNNING! Inside Pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s new lovenest