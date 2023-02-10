Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals about getting offers to work with wife Katrina Kaif, talks about the prospect of working with her

MUMBAI: Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already been offered films to star together, but is the duo up for it? Vicky says the couple is aware of the buzz that the two should team up for a film, but it can’t be for the sake of it.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for a few years. They have never shared screen space in a film so far but that might change if the couple finds the right movie to team up.

“Yes, we get offers to do films together. But the right thing would be to get cast in films because we fit the part. We shouldn’t do a film because there’s curiosity to see two people together,” the actor told News18.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how his family dynamics changed after he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif.

“My family values are pretty much like any other Indian household. We are all about being open about everything and not hiding anything. Be honest. Whatever it is, we’ll tackle it as a family. We are very basic when it comes to family."

“We are close-knit and caring. I know for a fact that I can talk about things that matter to me with my family. When I am outdoors for a shoot, and when they call, they’re saying the right things. But in five seconds, you realise that something is off, so I’m like, ‘Sab thik hai? Kuch hua hai? (Is everything ok? Has anything happened?)’ I am quite protective of my family and we are all quite connected,” he had shared.

The actor is currently seen in the comedy drama The Great Indian Family, which released last week. The Yash Raj Films backed movie has already bombed at the box office. This was the second release for Vicky after the surprise hit earlier this year with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Katrina, meanwhile, will be next seen in Tiger 3, to be headlined by Salman Khan. The big spy-universe film is gearing up for a grand Diwali release two months later.

