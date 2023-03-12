Wow! Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif in Ooty, take a look

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are prominent and highly successful figures in Bollywood. Their relationship is widely discussed in various circles.

Lately, the actor, occupied in promoting his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, set aside some time from his hectic schedule to engage in an Ask Me Anything session with fans and followers on Instagram last Sunday.

During the session, the actor revealed what he and his wife-actress Katrina Kaif did in Ooty on their first wedding anniversary.

A fan asked the actor, “Happen to see you in Ooty and take pic with you during SAM shoot. One thing about Ooty that connects you.” In response, the actor reminisced about celebrating his first wedding anniversary by enjoying street-side Maggi and corn with his wife Katrina Kaif in Ooty.

He said, “Beautiful tea gardens and also me and Katrina celebrated our first wedding anniversary in Ooty when I was there for Sam Bahadur shoot having roadside Maggi and bhuttta, overlooking the lovely tea gardens. Simple joys of life.” HAVE A LOOK:

Katrina Kaif’s action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, hit theaters during diwali and is receiving love and appreciation from both audience and critics.

Additionally, she has been cast in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled for release on December 8, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha.

Vicky, on the other hand, is set to portray India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 1. His previous film, The Great Indian Family, received negative reviews and performed poorly at the box office.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur also features actors such as Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie is set to be released on December 1.

