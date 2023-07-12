Wow! Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will be releasing on this OTT platform very soon

The wait won't be that long for people who haven't watched Sam Bahadur in theatres and want to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has been a hot favourite among people who love movies on war and history.
MUMBAI: The wait won't be that long for people who haven't watched Sam Bahadur in theatres and want to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, has been a hot favourite among people who love movies on war and history.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the leading role along with Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles. Vicky Kaushal plays the charismatic war hero Sam Manekshaw, showcasing the intricacies and bravery associated with the character. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh flawlessly transforms into the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film while Sanya Malhotra steps into the shoes of Silloo, Sam’s wife.

Sam Bahadur is a war drama based on the biography of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie explores the life of this esteemed military leader in great detail. The script for the film was co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer, and Shantanu Srivastava, while Ronnie Screwvala produced it under the RSVP Movies banner.

As for its digital release, Sam Bahadur will release on ZEE5. The streaming platform is yet to announce the release date of the same.

