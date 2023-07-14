Wow! This video of actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri defines perfect friendship goals

This video of the actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri is getting viral all over and it definitely giving us major friendship goals
Preity Zinta

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen sore great bond of different actors, these friendships of Bollywood industry definitely grabs the attention of the fnas and surely gives some major goals.

Well actress Preity Zinta over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling hearts of millions, on the other hand actress Nargis Fakhri is one of the major head turners when it comes to defining hot looks, and now these two actresses are grabbing the attention and winning the hearts with their latest video.

Well, this video of both these actresses are grabbing the attention of the fans, and they both are looking beautiful in this video, both these actresses were seen enjoying their best time during their vacation and we can see the glimpses of the fun and the bond between these two actresses.

Indeed they both are the most loved actresses in the industry, and this video is indeed giving some major friendship goals. Also we look forward to see this bond growing further and for some more amazing goals coming from the side of the actresses.

What are your views on this video of the actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri, do let us know in the comments section below.

