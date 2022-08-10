Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are having their best time exploring Turkey, take a look.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 15:24
movie_image: 
Vijay Devarakonda

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. Over the time with their movies and their craft, they are grabbing the attention of the fans ruling the hearts of millions.

They grab headlines for some reason or the other and are always the talk of the town. As we all know, these two are all set to be seen in the movie Kushi. Currently, the two are shooting for the movie in Turkey and treating us with some beautiful clicks.

ALSO READ – Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC

These pictures dropped by actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are grabbing attention of the fans as they shoot for their upcoming movie. The clicks are attracting eyeballs of the fans and are surely giving us some major vacation goals.

What are your views on these clicks coming from Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they explore Turkey? How excited are you to watch them in the movie Kushi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1st September, 2023. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra

KUSHI MOVIE Vijay Devarakonda Samantha Ruth Prabhu VIJAY DEVARAKONDA FANS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 15:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni’s Aditi Shetty and Dhruvee Haldankar open up about the show getting an extension, saying “Thank you to the audience and everyone who loves us”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav was launched with...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Training! Armaan comes to Oberoi Mansion with Eisha, Veer trains Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Provoked! Randeep instigates Dilpreet against Mandeep
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
MUMBAI: Already five months of the year are over, and we have seen many movies that were released in theatres and on...
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
MUMBAI :Akshay Oberoi has grabbed his next big digital project. Akshay Oberoi will soon join the cast of news drama...
Leaked! Arjun Bijlani’s first look from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI :After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for seeking Bappa’s blessings for his new show on ZEE TV -  '...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are likely to be in top 5 this year
Kartik Aryan - Here is what we know
Bhuvan Arora to star in Kabir Khan’s Next directorial alongside Kartik Aryan- Here is what we know
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
“I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Ranveer Singh
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”
WOW! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video grabs everyone’s attention; fans get nostalgic, and remember Dil To Pagal Hai, “Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”