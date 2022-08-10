Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. Over the time with their movies and their craft, they are grabbing the attention of the fans ruling the hearts of millions.

They grab headlines for some reason or the other and are always the talk of the town. As we all know, these two are all set to be seen in the movie Kushi. Currently, the two are shooting for the movie in Turkey and treating us with some beautiful clicks.

ALSO READ – Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC

These pictures dropped by actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are grabbing attention of the fans as they shoot for their upcoming movie. The clicks are attracting eyeballs of the fans and are surely giving us some major vacation goals.

What are your views on these clicks coming from Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they explore Turkey? How excited are you to watch them in the movie Kushi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1st September, 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra