Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures

Actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are enjoying best of their time exploring Turkey
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 15:24
movie_image: 
Vijay Devarakonda

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are indeed 2 of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, over the time with their movies and their craft they are grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of the fans.

No doubt whatever they do becomes headlines and talk of the town, as we all know these two are all set to be seen in the movie Kushi, and we have seen the poster of the movie, currently the duo is shooting for the movie in Turkey and treating us with some beautiful clicks.

ALSO READ – Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC

These pictures dropped by the actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are grabbing the attention of the fans as they are shooting for the movie Kushi, these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and surely giving us some major vacation goals.

What are your views on these clicks coming from Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they explore Turkey and how excited are you to see them in the movie Kushi, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra

KUSHI MOVIE Vijay Devarakonda Samantha Ruth Prabhu VIJAY DEVARAKONDA FANS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 15:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover has the most romantic wish for his wife Poppy Jabbal on their first wedding anniversary
MUMBAI: Karan V Grover is one of the most loved actors in the television world. The actor is known for giving some fine...
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
MUMBAI: Vipul Shah’s action thriller franchise Commando is one of the most loved. It is the movie that made Vidyut...
Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are indeed 2 of the most loved actors we have in the acting...
Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek...
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oh No! Radheshyam misunderstands Radhika's reply
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma
Exciting! Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma all set to reunite for Commando 4
Ranveer Singh
Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)
Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”
WOW! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video grabs everyone’s attention; fans get nostalgic, and remember Dil To Pagal Hai, “Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Audience Perspective! Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai regains the trust of audience; proves good content always works
Parineeti Chopra
Must Read! "Phone ke upar baith Gayi Pari" netizens on this latest video of Parineeti Chopra
latter's reply is EPIC
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal asks Varun Dhawan how to become a massy actor; latter's reply is EPIC