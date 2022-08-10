Wow! Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys exploring Turkey along with the shoot, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are indeed 2 of the most loved actors we have in the acting space, over the time with their movies and their craft they are grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of the fans.

No doubt whatever they do becomes headlines and talk of the town, as we all know these two are all set to be seen in the movie Kushi, and we have seen the poster of the movie, currently the duo is shooting for the movie in Turkey and treating us with some beautiful clicks.

These pictures dropped by the actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are grabbing the attention of the fans as they are shooting for the movie Kushi, these pictures are attracting the eyeballs of the fans and surely giving us some major vacation goals.

Movie Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023

