Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is nothing short of endearing. A viral Instagram clip from the success celebration of Jawan beautifully showcases the strong bond between these two superstar actors.

The clip commences with Vijay Sethupathi expressing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “I love you, sir.” In a heartwarming response, Shah Rukh reciprocates, saying, “I love you more, sir.”

SRK playfully suggests, “I think after this press conference, if I may propose to you, we can get married now, sir.” Vijay’s responded by saying, “Nothing wrong, sir.” SRK adds with a smile, “We will do lots of acting together.” The clip then shows adorable moments between SRK and Vijay, where they are seen romantically dancing together.

Fans have been delighted by this heartwarming interaction. One fan humorously referred to the last scene of their film Jawan, in which Vijay’s character, Kalee, asks SRK’s Vikram to spare his life in exchange of a deal, and wrote, “This was the deal he was talking about before dying.” Another fan playfully speculated, “If Kalee and Vikram would’ve made a deal together.” A third fan wrote, “Bromance at its peak.”

Jawan has been on a remarkable run at the box office since its release on September 7, surpassing the lifetime Hindi collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film has achieved a staggering Rs 507 crore gross in India within just 13 days of its release, with a global collection of Rs 900 crore to date.

