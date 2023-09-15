Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is nothing short of endearing. A viral Instagram clip from the success celebration of Jawan beautifully showcases the strong bond between these two superstar actors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
VIJAY SETHUPATHI

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is nothing short of endearing. A viral Instagram clip from the success celebration of Jawan beautifully showcases the strong bond between these two superstar actors.

Also read - Jawan: Smash! Atlee would like to take Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster film to Oscars 

The clip commences with Vijay Sethupathi expressing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “I love you, sir.” In a heartwarming response, Shah Rukh reciprocates, saying, “I love you more, sir.” 

SRK playfully suggests, “I think after this press conference, if I may propose to you, we can get married now, sir.” Vijay’s responded by saying, “Nothing wrong, sir.” SRK adds with a smile, “We will do lots of acting together.” The clip then shows adorable moments between SRK and Vijay, where they are seen romantically dancing together.

Fans have been delighted by this heartwarming interaction. One fan humorously referred to the last scene of their film Jawan, in which Vijay’s character, Kalee, asks SRK’s Vikram to spare his life in exchange of a deal, and wrote, “This was the deal he was talking about before dying.” Another fan playfully speculated, “If Kalee and Vikram would’ve made a deal together.” A third fan wrote, “Bromance at its peak.”

Also read - Jawan: Smash! Atlee would like to take Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster film to Oscars

Jawan has been on a remarkable run at the box office since its release on September 7, surpassing the lifetime Hindi collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film has achieved a staggering Rs 507 crore gross in India within just 13 days of its release, with a global collection of Rs 900 crore to date.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Vijay Sethupathi Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Priyamani Bollywood TellyChakkar Atlee
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra, who played a supporting role in the blockbuster film Jawan, spoke about the atmosphere on...
Anupamaa: What! Vanraj puts fake allegations on Anuj?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Revealed! Agastya and Imlie’s MAJOR connection from past
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra said that she was very anxious about taking on the role of Kaveri Amma in the film Jawan,...
Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is...
Udaariyaan: Heartbreaking! Aasma finds out about Armaan's extramarital affair with Aaliya
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
RIDHI DOGRA
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
Parineeti Chopra
What! From the net worth of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to the venue, here’s all you need to know about Parineeti-Raghav wedding
ADITI GOVITRIKAR
Must read! Aditi Govitrikar shares her fear of casting couch experiences and her regret of turning down Yash Chopra's offer
SUJOY GHOSH
Woah! Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh was worried about Kareena Kapoor Khan because of this shocking reason, read to find out
Karan
Shocking! Karan Johar recalls crying after Salman Khan wore torn jeans on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says ‘I started pleading..’