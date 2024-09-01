Wow! Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Set to Ignite the Screen in Ul Jalool Ishq – Filming Commences in Amritsar

Get ready for a cinematic treat as the dynamic duo, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, kick-start the filming of their upcoming project, Ul Jalool Ishq.
Vijay

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma, known for his captivating performances, recently teased fans with the announcement of Ul Jalool Ishq, and now, it's official – the shooting begins tomorrow, January 9. The actor will embark on the inaugural schedule alongside his co-star, the talented Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, promising to be a cinematic masterpiece, is helmed by the skilled writer and director Vibhu Puri.

The star-studded cast includes powerhouses of talent such as Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, adding depth to the narrative. Renowned fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, under the banner of Stage5 Productions, is steering the project towards greatness. The musical magic will be woven by the legendary Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, ensuring an enriching auditory experience.

Vijay Varma shared the exciting news on social media, expressing his joy and anticipation for this artistic venture. The film, titled Ul Jalool Ishq, explores the intricacies of love with a poetic touch, as hinted in the caption of Vijay Varma's announcement post.

The actor had a remarkable year, showcasing his versatility in projects like Lust Stories 2, Jaane Jaan, Dahaad, and Kaalkoot. With Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Mirzapur 3, and Suriya 43 in the pipeline, Vijay Varma continues to captivate audiences with his diverse roles.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ul Jalool Ishq as this cinematic journey unfolds, promising a blend of love, talent, and visual brilliance.

