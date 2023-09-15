Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more

Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is charming and witty, and the side was tapped by Shehnaaz Gill for her chat show Desi Vibes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 02:30
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is charming and witty, and the side was tapped by Shehnaaz Gill for her chat show Desi Vibes. 

Also read - Must Read! "It's not a promotional gimmick, I am madly in love with her" - Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamanna Bhatia

The actor opened up about his life and career as he discussed his next project Jaane Jaan with the actor. In a fun round, Shehnaaz also quizzed him about his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia, and he did not shy away from accepting, that he’s her ‘jaane jaan’ (love of life).

As Shehnaaz Gill as Vijay Varma about his definition of love, he mentioned how it cannot be defined or put under labels. He said that while there is a romantic relationship, you could also be equally passionate about things in life. 

“Then there’s the love you have for your parents, your home. And sabsa bada pyaar jo hai, woh hai aapka kaam (and the biggest love is your work),” the Dahaad actor said. He added that one desires to have a peaceful house, and lady love by their side.

In a rapid fire round, Shehnaaz asked Vijay “Aap kiske jaane jaan ho? – Kareena Kapoor ya Tamannaah Bhatia?” The actor quickly replied, “I think Tamannaah Bhatia.”

Vijay Varma also admitted that it’s still a ‘tamannah’ (desire) for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. As the two discussed his latest release Jawan, Vijay said how he wants to watch the film as it has Jaane Jaan’s trailer attached to it. 

Shehnaaz Gill echoed and said Thank You for Coming’s trailer is also being screened in Jawan. As Vijay called it ‘small victories’, Shehnaaz replied, “SRK ke aage trailer hi chal rahe hai… bohot badi baat hai (it’s a big achievement that your trailer is being played before SRK’s movie).”

While Vijay Varma is enjoying the well-deserved accolades, the revelation of his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia brought his personal life into focus as well. Something he is still getting used to.

The speculations around the couple started at the beginning of 2023 and resulted in paparazzi following them during their outings or fans reading carefully into their cryptic posts on social media. 

Also read - Must Read! Vijay Varma – the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry

They eventually confirmed their relationship during the promotion of their anthology film Lust Stories 2, making them one of the most sought-after couples in the film industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Vijay Varma Tamannaah Bhatia Shehnaaz Gill thank you for coming JAWAN Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Deepika Padukone
Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’
Vicky Kaushal
AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'