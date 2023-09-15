Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is charming and witty, and the side was tapped by Shehnaaz Gill for her chat show Desi Vibes.

Also read - Must Read! "It's not a promotional gimmick, I am madly in love with her" - Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamanna Bhatia

The actor opened up about his life and career as he discussed his next project Jaane Jaan with the actor. In a fun round, Shehnaaz also quizzed him about his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia, and he did not shy away from accepting, that he’s her ‘jaane jaan’ (love of life).

As Shehnaaz Gill as Vijay Varma about his definition of love, he mentioned how it cannot be defined or put under labels. He said that while there is a romantic relationship, you could also be equally passionate about things in life.

“Then there’s the love you have for your parents, your home. And sabsa bada pyaar jo hai, woh hai aapka kaam (and the biggest love is your work),” the Dahaad actor said. He added that one desires to have a peaceful house, and lady love by their side.

In a rapid fire round, Shehnaaz asked Vijay “Aap kiske jaane jaan ho? – Kareena Kapoor ya Tamannaah Bhatia?” The actor quickly replied, “I think Tamannaah Bhatia.”

Vijay Varma also admitted that it’s still a ‘tamannah’ (desire) for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. As the two discussed his latest release Jawan, Vijay said how he wants to watch the film as it has Jaane Jaan’s trailer attached to it.

Shehnaaz Gill echoed and said Thank You for Coming’s trailer is also being screened in Jawan. As Vijay called it ‘small victories’, Shehnaaz replied, “SRK ke aage trailer hi chal rahe hai… bohot badi baat hai (it’s a big achievement that your trailer is being played before SRK’s movie).”

While Vijay Varma is enjoying the well-deserved accolades, the revelation of his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia brought his personal life into focus as well. Something he is still getting used to.

The speculations around the couple started at the beginning of 2023 and resulted in paparazzi following them during their outings or fans reading carefully into their cryptic posts on social media.

Also read - Must Read! Vijay Varma – the new Nawazuddin Siddiqui of the industry

They eventually confirmed their relationship during the promotion of their anthology film Lust Stories 2, making them one of the most sought-after couples in the film industry.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





