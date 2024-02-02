Wow! Vijay Varma's quirky reply on marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia leaves fans chuckling; Know here more!

MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is one of the most gifted people in the industry. He is loved for his subtle acting in several films, including She, Pink, Darlings, and Jaane Jaan. The actor is now shooting Ul Jalool Ishq, his upcoming project, which is supported by Manish Malhotra. Vijay recently conducted an Instagram Q&A session with his fans and followers, taking a break from his hectic schedule to engage with them. Naturally, he became overwhelmed with questions, to which the actor responded in kind, posting his responses on social media.

Vijay's niece asked about his plans to marry Tammannaah Bhatia, among other things, and the actor responded with a really sneaky response. Furthermore, he disclosed about his difficult roles and his intentions to play a romantic character in the future.

A while back, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Vijay Varma answered questions from a follower he identified as his niece on his upcoming wedding. "Kab Shaadi karre???? (when are you getting married)" she wrote. The actor responded to the topic very cleverly, writing, “My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi.”

Furthermore, a fan remarked, “When are we seeing you next in a romantic role?” asking the Ul Jalool Ishq actor when he will be seen in a romantic role. The performer increased the anticipation by saying, “Veryyyy soon! It’s in the making. Till then…enjoy jaanejaan’s unsaid romance,” followed by a still from the film that shows him together Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In addition, a fan urged him to choose between She and Darlings, in which he played the respective roles of Sasya and Hamza, as his most difficult role. The fan penned, “Which role you found more challenging, She or Darling (Hamza).”

The actor responded by posting a collage of himself and his co-stars in a picture from both projects, “They were both super challenging but since I shot she first…it took me a while to build the character and break some inhibitions.”

It is noteworthy to highlight that, according to a report published by the Telugu Cinema web last year, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are in love, are, “seriously considering tying the knot.”

The article further stated that Bhatia has not signed a movie since Bhola Shankar and that the actress is under "pressure" from her parents to get married soon.

Vijay Varma most recently starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's film Jaane Jaan.

The star is now working on Ul Jalool Ishq, his upcoming film. Currently, the team is filming it in Punjab's Amritsar and Patiala districts. The film was written and directed by Vibu Puri, and has three extraordinary talent powerhouses in the key roles: Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Shaarib Hashmi.

Earlier this month, the filming got underway. Ul Jalool Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra together, will be launched under the banner of Stage 5.

In addition, he has Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Murder Mubarak in development.

