Wow! Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut ‘1920-Horrors of the heart’ to release this June

MUMBAI: Vikram Bhatt is one of the most talented directors we have in the Hindi film industry. From thrillers to horror, he has garnered praises for nearly every genre of cinema. His fan following is proof of how much his films are loved. His daughter Krishna seems to be following in daddy dearest’s footsteps and making her directorial debut soon.

Krishna Bhatt’s film 1920 – Horrors of the Heart, will be an out and out horror film, whose recently released teaser caught everyone’s attention. The film will be the 4th in the franchise and will star TV actress Avika Gor who is known for her Television shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Balika Vadhu. 

1920- Horror of the Heart is produced by Vikram Bhatt in association with Raj Kishor Khaware, and presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit. The film is all set to hit cinemas on 23rd June 2023. 

Are you excited for Krishna Bhatt’s debut film? Tell us in the comments below.

