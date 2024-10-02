Wow! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur bring their newborn home from the hospital with joy

MUMBAI : On Saturday afternoon, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, the new parents, were seen leaving the hospital with their infant. Vikrant was photographed on Saturday from inside his vehicle.

In the photos, he is seen sporting a green shirt. He is also seen with a cap on. One may observe Vikrant gesturing to the photographers stationed outside.

He's also spotted smiling for the cameras. Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed a boy into the world on Wednesday. Many have been praising Vikrant Massey for his outstanding performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.

Instagram posts announcing the baby's delivery were identical and published by Vikrant and his wife Sheetal Thakur. It said in the note, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." Congratulatory comments poured into the post's comments section. Heart-shaped emojis were dropped by Bhumi Pednekar. "Badhaai ho!!" was written by Sobhita Dhulipala. It was written by Tahira Kashyap, "Congratulations." "Super congratulations guys. Much love," wrote Rasika Dugal. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations."

Sheetal Thakur posted a few amusing photos from her baby shower ceremony a few months ago. Vikrant and Sheetal are seen having a great time with their family members in the photos. They are also shown having fun with games. "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower #hatchingso" Sheetal wrote, sharing photos from the event.

In 2015, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur started dating. They collaborated on the Broken But Beautiful television series, which is supported by Ekta Kapoor. The most well-known parts played by Vikrant Massey are in the movies Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak, and Gaslight. In 2024, Vikrant Massey took up the Best Actor (Critics) trophy at the Filmfare Awards.

