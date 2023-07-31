Wow! Vishal Batra reveals how Sid-Kiara's love story began, read on to know more

MUMBAI : Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most adored couple in town. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah and after keeping their relationship under wraps, they got married in February this year. 

Their magical chemistry of them as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema was highly loved by the audience. Recently, Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra recalled fond memories with Sidharth and Kiara on the sets of Shershaah. He also talked about how their love story started during the shoot.

While speaking to Mojo Story, Vishal was all praise for Sidharth and Kiara. He went on to call Sidharth 'honest' and a 'soft-hearted guy'. He shared that he and his father met Sid on December 24, 2016 for the first time. 

Vishal revealed Sid and Kiara's story began when they were shooting in Palampur. He shared, "To us, their love story began during the movie shoot. I apologize if I am wrong, but I think this story began when they were shooting in Palampur. I used to meet Kiara and Sidharth often. They once came to our place in Palampur and sought the blessings of our mom and dad. At that time, I sensed ‘love is in the air’ between them. When I looked into their eyes, I could see the chemistry developing."

Further, Vishal spoke about their wedding and revealed he thought how he could have been at his late brother's wedding. He admitted how he wished it was his brother's wedding. He added, "I wished it was Dimple there so that her dream of marrying the boy she loved got fulfilled. But, if not the real Vikram’s, then at least the reel Vikram’s. I was very happy for them as they make a lovely couple. To me, the real love of Vikram and Dimple that didn’t happen because of destiny happened in real life."

Captain Vikram Batra passed away while fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War in 1999. Post his demise, Dimple Cheema decided to not marry anyone else. Currently, she works as a teacher. She has managed to keep her life low-key. Even during the screening of Shershaah, Dimple wasn't seen joining the cast and the Batra family.

