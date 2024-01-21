Wow! Vivek Oberoi Applauds Ranbir Kapoor's Confidence and Humility at Animal Success Bash

MUMBAI: In a recent interaction, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi showered accolades on Ranbir Kapoor, commending the Animal star for his secure, humble, and carefree attitude. Vivek, who is set to feature in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, shared insights into his experience at the success bash of the film Animal, where he witnessed Ranbir Kapoor's remarkable conduct.

Reflecting on Ranbir's carefree approach, Vivek mentioned, "He is the same person who is unbelievably brilliant. When I met him at the success bash I hugged him and I said ‘I love you man, what an actor you are.’ I think he is one of the finest of the generations. He is also bindass; he is like me. He is not insecure."

Also Read: Shocking! Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi reveals he slipped into depression after people told him “your career is over”

Vivek Oberoi highlighted Ranbir's active and humble presence at the celebration, emphasizing how Ranbir didn't wait for others to approach him but took the initiative to greet everyone. Despite being the centre of attention at the party, Ranbir's grounded nature stood out as he approached Vivek with a warm hug.

“He is not waiting for people to come to him. He just came and hugged me. I love it. He is so secure. He knows his talent and he is so humble. Zameen pe baith jata hai woh (He sits on the ground.) He does not care what people think. He is just working," Vivek Oberoi expressed, applauding Ranbir's security and indifference to public opinion.

Vivek's admiration for Ranbir's personality goes beyond the glitz of the industry, focusing on the actor's dedication to his craft and his genuine, down-to-earth demeanour.

Also Read: Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express