Wow! From a Walk-In Wardrobe to Garden Pond, take a look at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s sea-facing duplex

MUMBAI: Bollywood's one of the most hilarious couples, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna live in an Arabian Sea-facing lavish abode in Mumbai that keeps them close to nature even after being in the middle of the chaos and pollution. Akshay and Twinkle live in their Mumbai home with their kids and pet dog.

Their house opens up with a huge lush green lawn that can be seen covered with soft green grass and trees of all kinds of species. A perfect picnic spot, one might think. Every corner of the garden has a statue or an eclectic art piece that will welcome you. However, it is the mango tree that holds a special place in Twinkle's heart, as in her childhood house, Ashirwad (Rajesh Khanna's house), there was a mango tree.

The interior looks very serene as it has a nude colour palette all over the walls, which is neatly balanced with pieces of wooden furniture. However, their lavish walk-in closet is the most talked about furnishing inside the house.



The living space has a gorgeous sofa decorated with a 13-part pendant light installation by Klove Studio. Every corner of their house is absolutely picture perfect, where sunlight and nature play a very important role and make it look even more beautiful.

Twinkle loves to tweak and redecorate the abode with budget-friendly furnishings, plants and other decorative items. Close to the living area, they have their dining hall, wherein we can see an eight-seater table with plush chairs beautifully decorated with silverware and a candle chandelier. Their house serves major European and Italian vibes.



A corner of their beautiful garden has a pond decorated with blue tiles and sandstone statues and even has cute fishes in it.

Twinkle's kitchen area is a very neatly decorated place. It has beige-coloured walls, a white-coloured ceramic platform with modular cabinets in blue pop colours, a chimney and a gas burner.

