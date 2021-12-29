Wow! Want to share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, says south superstar Dhanush spilling the beans on his upcoming Bollywood projects

MUMBAI: Dhanush is earning praises for his fabulous performance in ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The movie has been released recently on Disney+ Hotstar. Aanand L. Rai’s directorial, ‘Atrangi Re’ marks the Tamil cinema star's third Bollywood movie (he had also done Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan).

However, with ‘Atrangi Re’s grand success, several Bollywood movie-buffs are looking forward to see the south star in more Hindi films since he rarely comes over to our shores from his familiar land of Tamil cinema.

Well, to the surprise of the fans the 2-time National Award winner himself has now opened up about his future Bollywood projects in an exclusive interview with a news portal BollywoodLife. When asked if he's been offered more Hindi movies after Atrangi Re, Dhanush, without any hesitation, responded, “Yes, and you will see more (in Hindi movies).”

In addition to this, Dhanush expressed his desire to work with “Ranbir Kapoor”, the reason being “I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes,” he added.

Well, now that Dhanush has confirmed we'll see him in more Bollywood movies, fingers crossed that it'll happen sooner rather than later.

