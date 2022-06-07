Wow! This is what Zayed Khan has to say about his comeback film and Sussanne Khan’s rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni

MUMBAI: Also read: Audience verdict! Is Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera giving vibes of Katrina Kaif from Thugs of Hindustan?

It is Zayed Khan’s birthday today and the Main Hoon Naa star has turned a year older today. He has been missing from the film industry for a long time now but still makes headlines occasionally.

But, his fans should get excited since he is planning his comeback in the movies soon. The movie will mark his OTT debut and in the latest interviews he talked about his latest projects. He told another news portal that he had an amazing time doing the film but he still can’t share a lot about the film.

Zayed was also asked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and to which he said, “I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything?” He further added that at the end of the day, it was just about what made them happy.

Rumours about Sussanne and Arslan have been making rounds on the internet and the couple was often seen together and spotted holidaying or partying. Zayed also talked about her ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan and said that he has known him since he was 10. “I love him from the bottom of my heart.” Zayed also shared that Hrithik is amongst the most generous and disciplined people he has ever met. He considers Hrithik a brother and he can give the best advice a brother can.

