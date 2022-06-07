Wow! This is what Zayed Khan has to say about his comeback film and Sussanne Khan’s rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni

Zayed was also asked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and to which he said, “I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything?”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 00:11
movie_image: 
Wow! This is what Zayed Khan has to say about his comeback film and Sussanne Khan’s rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni

MUMBAI: Also read: Audience verdict! Is Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera giving vibes of Katrina Kaif from Thugs of Hindustan?

It is Zayed Khan’s birthday today and the Main Hoon Naa star has turned a year older today. He has been missing from the film industry for a long time now but still makes headlines occasionally.

But, his fans should get excited since he is planning his comeback in the movies soon. The movie will mark his OTT debut and in the latest interviews he talked about his latest projects. He told another news portal that he had an amazing time doing the film but he still can’t share a lot about the film.

Zayed was also asked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and to which he said, “I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything?” He further added that at the end of the day, it was just about what made them happy.

Rumours about Sussanne and Arslan have been making rounds on the internet and the couple was often seen together and spotted holidaying or partying. Zayed also talked about her ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan and said that he has known him since he was 10. “I love him from the bottom of my heart.” Zayed also shared that Hrithik is amongst the most generous and disciplined people he has ever met. He considers Hrithik a brother and he can give the best advice a brother can.

Also read: OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

Credits: Pinkvilla
 

Zayed Khan Main Hoon Na Amrita Rao Sharukh khan Farah Khan Kirron Kher vaadaa Ameesha Patel TellyChakkar Chura liya hai tumne Esha Deol Sushmita Sen TellyChakkar Susanne Khan Hrithik Roshan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 00:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: Twists and Turns! Amar and Karishma shocked to know about Amit and Shikha’s connection
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Mahadev ready to consume poison for Devas and Asuras
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Puzzling! Radhika cannot recollect to whom she has lent the money
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has many exciting projects lined up for him. Earlier this year, Sony International Productions in...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main: Woah! Shree misuses her powers to make Shreya stay back. Maa Lakshmi doesn’t like it
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Exclusive! “It is very tough to find people who do not make me feel alienated”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?
Latest Video