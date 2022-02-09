Wow! When Sidharth Malhotra asked KRK to shut up after the latter trolled Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK frequently make headlines. The self-proclaimed critic shares his opinion on anything and everything on social media.

In 2016, Alia Bhatt did a bikini photoshoot with a renowned magazine alongside Sidharth Malhotra. It was loved by the audience.

Reacting to the actress' pictures, Kamaal wrote some nasty comments on Twitter and got a befitting reply from Sid.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were the cover stars for Vogue February 2016 issue. KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “Alia looks so Bacchi in panty but still some people keep forcing her to wear it.”

KRK’s tweet didn’t go well with Sidharth, who wrote, “Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting!”

KRK also replied to Sid in his next tweet that read, “Sir Ji @S1dharthM 130Cr ppl of India also try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them.”

Sidharth replied, “I think u need English classes sir ! as u didn’t read and understand my previous tweet!”

Replying to Sid, KRK wrote, “HAHAHAHAHA! Ok I will come to learn from you soon because you @S1dharthM are educated from Delhi idea institute.”

Have a look.

Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting ! @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/YRS4drWnVI — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

Sir Ji @S1dharthM 130Cr ppl of India also try very hard to tell you to stop acting but you keep doing films to harass them. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 27, 2016

I think u need English reading classes sir! ,as u didn't read and understand my previous tweet ! https://t.co/62YyVXuZGu — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 27, 2016

HAHAHAHAHA! Ok I will come to learn from you soon because you @S1dharthM are educated from Delhi idea institute. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 27, 2016

