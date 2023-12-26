Wow! Who is Sshura Khan, celebrity makeup artist married to actor Arbaaz Khan; Know here more!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan wed Sshura Khan, his ladylove, for the second time in his life. On December 24, 2023, the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma organized an intimate ceremony where the couple exchanged vows. Pastel-colored flowers and other decorations artistically adorned the site. The whole Khan family was there to celebrate the happy occasion. Following the 56-year-old actor's marriage to Sshura Khan, interest in the gorgeous bride grew.

(Also read: What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!)

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist for celebrities. Arbaaz Khan, an actor and producer, allegedly met his now wife for the first time while filming Patna Shukla, one of his next movies. After a while, the couple fell in love, but they didn't reveal their blossoming relationship until the week before their wedding.

Following their wedding last night, Arbaaz and Sshura shared two adorably romantic photos of themselves dressed in their wedding attire. He wrote in the post's caption, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

The same post featured the first-ever official media photo of Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan. Sshura Khan, the actor's now-wife, has avoided the spotlight while the actor is a well-known celebrity in Tinseltown. Several well-known figures in the entertainment industry, such as Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon, hired her as a makeup artist. As per accounts in the media, Sshura's current age is 41 years old, having been born in July 1982. August 2023 marked Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday. Even though they are 15 years apart in age, the recentlyweds are incredibly smitten with each other.

Both the bride and groom decided to wear outfits by renowned designer Sabyasachi on their special day. Arbaaz Khan donned a bandhgala suit with pink, green, and yellow digitally printed floral designs. Conversely, Sshura Khan's pastel-hued floral lehenga left us speechless. She accessorized it with a golden-sequinned bralette-style choli and a matching dupatta. She added her wedding ring, big earrings, a bracelet, and an eye-catching neckpiece to complete the ensemble.

Bollywood celebrities Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's wedding was greatly celebrated. Salman Khan, Arhaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and other family members were among them. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha were among the friends of the couple who were present, along with Ridhima Pandit, Lulia Vantur, Farah Khan, Ritesh and Genelia. We could see the joy on the newlyweds' and guests' expressions in the pictures and videos that were released to the media.

Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's son, was also present at the wedding and appeared to be quite joyful. Arhaan joined in and sang with his father during the ending of Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, which Arbaaz had sung for his new bride. Salman Khan attended the wedding, beaming with love and happiness for his brother Arbaaz.

Following the ending of his marriage to Bollywood starlet Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan's romantic life came to light. Before splitting up in 2017, the former couple had been married in 1998 and had been together for 19 years. Arbaaz Khan was dating Giorgia Andriani following his divorce, and Malaika had found a new love in Arjun Kapoor. Both of them went on co-parenting their kid Arhaan despite the chaos in their personal life.

(Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywoodshaadis