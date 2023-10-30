Wow! This wholesome photodump posted by Ananya Panday gives a sneak peek into the fun birthday celebrations of the actress

Today, Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday and we see fans all over, showering all the love for the actress. She has dropped a few glimpses on how she celebrated her birthday today, which is a collection of wholesome pictures.
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her charm and cuteness, now a days she is making head turns with her rumoured relationship with the actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also read - Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks 

We have seen Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at different events and functions where they grab the attention with their presence, also the fans all over do not stop to shower their love for them, well they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, but the fans say whatever they are seeing in the posts it is for sure that they both are dating.

Also read - Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared

Today the actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 25th birthday and we see the fans all over are showering all the love for the actress, and the actress has dropped a few glimpses on how she celebrated her birthday today, which is a collection of wholesome pictures. Take a look -

This photodump is absolutely heartwarming and the birthday girl looks beautiful and gorgeous as always. She indeed celebrated her birthday in the most perfect way, surrounding herself with her loved ones.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Bhavna Panday Chunky Panday Bollywood
