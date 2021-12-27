Wow! This is why Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan are trending

MUMBAI: Salman Khan turns 56 today. On this special day, the actor had an interaction with the media and spoke about his upcoming films. He said, “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan is likely to release before that. Shah Rukh Kahn and I will feature in both the films. We will maybe come together in another film later.”

Now, his fans are going crazy over this news. Tiger 3 and Pathan are both trending on Twitter. “Salman Khan confirms that #Pathan will come before Tiger 3 in 2022 and there will be one proper action film starring both. SPY UNIVERSE getting bigger and real,” wrote a fan. Another wrote, “Salman talks about Tiger 3, NE 2 Pathan and also reveals that there will be another film after #Pathan and #Tiger3 which will have him and SRK.Fire So yes, we’re gonna get a proper movie with Tiger and Pathan together!!! Pathan will be released before Dec.”

Have a look at the tweets.

Salman Khan confirms that #Pathan will come before Tiger 3 in 2022 and there will be one proper action film starring both. SPY UNIVERSE getting bigger and real.



@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/dvF1OomEL9 — (@Srkxfighters) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman had a scare yesterday when he was bitten by a snake and hospitalised. The actor said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.”

Credits: Bollywood Life