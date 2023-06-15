Wow! Will the sequel of Bloody Daddy release in theatres?

After garnering immense love for Bloody Daddy, which premiered on a digital platform, makers decide to release its sequel on the big screen.
Bloody Daddy

MUMBAI :  Shahid Kapoor is currently grabbing attention of the fans and winning their hearts with his recently released movie, Bloody Daddy. The movie, which was premiered on on the digital platform Jio Cinemas, is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience not only because of the unique character played by the actor, but also for some solid and stylish action.
The movie, which has some amazing star cast like Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhatena, Syed Zeeshan Quadri and Ankur Bhatia is directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and they are loving the actor and the movie altogether.

As we all know, netizens demanded the movie to be released on big screens as it was quite deserving. Now, recent reports suggest that the sequel of the movie is all set to release in theatres. This is a great news for all the Shahid Kapoor fans and Bloody Daddy lovers.

Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks to bring Bloody Daddy's sequel to the theatres.

What are your views on the movie Bloody Daddy and are you excited about the sequel releasing in theatres? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

