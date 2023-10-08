WOW! Yaariyan 2 teaser: Pearl V Puri’s fans can’t wait for the film; here’s what they have to say about the teaser

MUMBAI : Pearl V Puri is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. The actor is now all set to make his Hindi film debut with Yaariyan 2 which is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Apart from Pearl, the movie also stars Yash Dasgupta, Divya Khosla Kumar, Warina Hussain, Meezaan Jafri, Priya Prakash Varrier and Anaswara Rajan.

The teaser of the film has been released, and it looks like a refreshing movie. But, one person who has surely grabbed everyone’s attention is Pearl V Puri. The actor’s fans simply can’t wait for the film.

A fan commented, “Teaser is just mind-blowing can't wait to see you Pearlie.” Another Instagram wrote, “Amazingggg pearl.” One more fan commented, “Teaser is just amazing, can't wait to see you @pearlvpuri.” Check out the comments below...



Yaariyan 2 is a remake of the Malayalam film Bangalore Diaries. The original movie starred Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Paris Laxmi. The film received positive reviews and was a super hit at the box office.

As Bangalore Diaries was a very well-made film, there are a lot of expectations from Yaariyan 2. Are you excited about the movie? Let us know in the comments below...

