WOW! Yentamma teaser: Is that Ram Charan in the new song of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

MUMBAI :The songs of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have been grabbing everyone’s attention. A few days ago, the track titled Bathukamma was released, and now, one more song titled Yentamma will be out soon.

Today, Salman took to social media to share the teaser of the track which is titled Yentamma. The song will be out tomorrow and it features Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam.

Well, in the teaser we can see Salman and Venkatesh dancing together, and there’s an actor whose back is seen but his face is not shown. Well, netizens have started speculating that the third actor in the song is Ram Charan.

There were reports that Ram Charan will be seen doing a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but there’s no official announcement about it. However, it will surely be interesting to watch Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Venkatesh together in a dance number.

Well, the teaser of the track gives a hint that this will be a proper dance number with South Indian touch in it. The last song Bathukamma was a full-fledged Telugu song, so we are sure moviegoers down South are now super excited to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year.

Are you excited to watch the film in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

