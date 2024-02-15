Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out

Yodha poster launched was one of a kind the movie that has Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in the lead will have a teaser release on this date
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:03
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Yodha that has Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was in the making, the fans for were eagerly looking forward to see the actor Siddharth Malhotra once again and again in his intense look with the backdrop of theme of Patriotism, initially we have seen the first look of the actor and the title announcement video that has grabbed the attention of the fans and set the tone right for the movie.

Today finally the first poster of the movie is out along with the teaser release date and it was a grand poster launch which happened in Hindi cinema. Well, the poster was launched 13000 feet above in the sky sky, and taking to his Instagram handle filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a video which showed the glimpse of the poster launch.

As we see in the video it was a grand poster launch which happened at 13000 feet above the sky, this was indeed one of a kind of poster launch which is completely unique and definitely this launch has shown that the sky's the limit for the movie in terms of expectation.

Also read Happy Anniversary! Sidharth Malhotra has a lovely message for wifey Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary

The poster of the movie also says that the first teaser of the movie will be out on 19 February. Indeed we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the teaser and the trailer of the movie and to see the actor Siddharth Malhotra once again in his intense avatar, what are your views on this launch and how excited are you for the movie Yodha, do let us know in the comment section below.

Yodha is all set to hit the big screens on 15th March 2024, the movie is directed by Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha, and it is Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta, under the banner Dharma Productions, Mentor Disciple Films.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 12:03

