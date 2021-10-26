WOW! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma dancing to Salman-Aishwarya’s hit song in this video is not to be missed

MUMBAI: With her delightful dance videos, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal has been enthralling the netizens.

Dhanashree, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more than four million followers on Instagram, the diva has made a strong place for herself in the world of entertainment. She often shares her dance videos on social media.

The pretty lady has yet again come up with a beautiful dance video, leaving everyone impressed. In the same, she along with her fellow dancer can be seen dancing to the famous song of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘Chand Chhupa Badal Mein’ from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote, “Karwa Chauth special

To all the beautiful ladies out there… this ones for you”

Earlier, she had shared some lovely pics and a video, showcasing how she celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. While Dhanashree was seen wearing a stunning lehenga, Yuzvendra opted for elegant Kurta Pajama. Calling him her favourite cricketer, she wrote, “Happy karwa chauth My favourite cricketer @yuzi_chahal23

Yuzvendra tied the knot with Dhanashree in 2020. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. Dhanashree is also a YouTuber, and she collaborated with popular singer-actor Jassie Gill for a music video called 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

