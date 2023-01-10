Wow! Zeenat Aman is truly an inspiration, take a look at a few of her valuable advices

As we all know, Zeenat Aman is an absolute legend, when it comes to acting as well as being a role model for women everywhere. The fact that she is now on Instagram, and we have better insight into her personality and thoughts, it’s only made this even more obvious.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
ZEENAT AMAN

MUMBAI: As we all know, Zeenat Aman is an absolute legend, when it comes to acting as well as being a role model for women everywhere. The fact that she is now on Instagram, and we have better insight into her personality and thoughts, it’s only made this even more obvious.

Also read - Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary

But, the truth is, she has always been an icon! Which is why we’re going to take a closer look at all the wise words she has said, because they've inspired so many of us.

1. When she gave us solid advice on how to value ourselves in relationships.

2. Then she gave us a lesson on gratefulness.

3. When she had these lovely, LGBTQIA+ positive words to say.

Also read - Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary

4. When she dropped these words of wisdom on how, sometimes, relationships do not last forever.

5. And again, when she talked about how respect can flourish in relationships.

6. When the legend talked about how male-dominated the Indian film industry has been.

7. When she shared these profound and especially educated views on wildlife and nature.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - scoopwhoop


 

As we all know Zeenat Aman is an absolute legend when it comes to acting as well as being a role model for women everywhere. The fact that she is now on Instagram and we have better insight into her personality and thoughts it’s only made this even more obvious.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage...
Really! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals she has always had a ‘funny bone’ in her as everyone praises her mimicry skills
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular faces on TV. She became a household name with Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand opens up about the kind of work she is looking forward to post the film
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a recent love comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a huge box...
Kya Baat Hai! Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as she remembers inaugurating her first show and her journey so far
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is a name taht changed the face of Indian Television. From starting her career at the age of 17 as...
Wow! These stars started out in the film industry with small roles in movies, take a look
MUMBAI: It’s often said that you have to start somewhere in order to kickstart your dream and our Bollywood celebs have...
Wow! Zeenat Aman is truly an inspiration, take a look at a few of her valuable advices
MUMBAI: As we all know, Zeenat Aman is an absolute legend, when it comes to acting as well as being a role model for...
Recent Stories
NANA PATEKAR
Woah! Nana Patekar believes he would go crazy if he could not act to direct his frustration on camera, read more
Latest Video