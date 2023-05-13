Wow!,Check out the inside pictures of Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle Priyanka Chopra has dropped some unseen inside pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav chadda's engagement ceremony
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is grabbing the attention of the fans and making her name into the headlines from past few days due to her relationship with the politician Raghav Chadda.

Since morning the fans were looking forward to the pictures from the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda as they knew that they are going to get engaged today in Delhi.

Actress and sister Priyanka Chopra dropped some amazing iside pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha's engagement ceremony.

These pictures from the engagement ceromony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet and actress Priyanka Chopra is looking Supremely beautiful in her yellow outfit.

What are your views on these inside pictures of the engagement ceremony, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.



