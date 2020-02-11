Wysh on-boards Sunny Leone on its Celebrity Engagement Platform

MUMBAI: Celebrity engagement and wishing platform, Wysh today announced its collaboration with the Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone. The collaboration is aimed to help Sunny reach closer to her fan base through technology and enable fans to get personalized video messages from the hottest celebrity of Bollywood.

By widening the horizons of gifting, Wysh is set to disrupt the 35-40 billion dollars gifting market. With this move, Wysh is stepping closer towards fostering authentic and continual connections between the celebrities and their fans. The popular Indian Canadian actress, Sunny Leone has a stupendous following on social media from across the globe and Bollywood. The fans will now be able to send video messages from Sunny Leone to their loved ones on their special occasions or even get her to say a few words for themselves.

Commenting on the association, Mahesh Gogineni, CEO & Co-founder, Wysh said, “We are pleased to have Sunny Leone on our platform. She has a great fan-base including a huge number of digital followers. We are certain that this association will move WYSH a step closer to taking this unique gifting and celebrity engagement concept to every corner of India and also to the global markets.”

On the same, Sunny Leone commented, "I think it is an amazing platform where you can reach out to the celebrities that you want to get a personalized greetings. I keep on receiving messages for greetings for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions. Now, finally, I will be able to sort out the people who want a genuine message for a loved ones or for themselves. I am very excited to be a part of this. I think it is a really great platform for celebrities where they can connect with their fans. I think they always wanted to, so thank you so much."



Wysh is also aiming to launch more features and onboard more celebrities like Sunny in the next 3 months. This year the startup has also raised $2 million in Series A led by Kalaari capital. Existing investors Whiteboard Capital, Touchstone Equities, AngelList and new investors AET fund, IIMK, GEMBA capital also participated in this round.

Indian start-up Wysh is aiming to change that paradigm with new technology and a communication platform that allows fans from all corners of the globe to interact directly with their favourite stars.

It is a one-of-its-kind startup with over 100k application downloads. The platform caters to a range of Indian celebrities from TV Stars to singers to Movie stars to YouTubers and so on. So far, the platform has a total of 60 celebrities including Kanika Mann, Arjit Taneja, Priyamani, Sreemukhi and plans to add over 1000 celebrities from across various regions in India in the coming year.

About WYSH:

Wysh is a unique two-way engagement and video request platform that enables fans to get personalized video messages from their favourite celebrities. Be it a birthday or an anniversary, through WYSH, one can gift their loved ones or friends, a video Wysh directly from their favourite stars. Fans can send a request to their desired celebrity and the celebrity responds with a video message that can be shared or downloaded.