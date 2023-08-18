Yaariyan 2: Controversy! A police complaint filed against Divya Khosla Kumar’s film for hurting religious emotions

MUMBAI: Yaariyan 2, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the 2012 film, has already attracted a good deal of interest. Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, and Divya Khosla Kumar play the leading ladies in the movie.

The movie had become embroiled in controversy just one day following the debut of the brand-new song, Saure Ghar.

Actually, the use of the kirpan (a sword, a significant symbol linked with Sikhism) in one of the song's graphics was deemed offensive by the Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who had filed a complaint against the makers.

The SGPC had also voiced their opinions on the microblogging platform X, expressing their outrage. The most recent development is a police complaint has been made against the film's creators.

The SGPC has stated in a statement posted on X, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in Saure Ghar song of Yaariyan 2 film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as an actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakkar (symbol of Sikh faith) ‘kirpan’ in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted”.

We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be… pic.twitter.com/FZXooNMsoH — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) August 28, 2023

In addition to this, it also demands that the movie be banned, “This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per the Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India. This video song is public on the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must be taken down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also be down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms. We request @MIB_India and @GoI_MeitY to ensure that this objectionable video or any of such unacceptable scenes of the said film are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification @CBFC_MIB @CBFC_India @prasoonjoshi_. If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community.”

The actor is sporting a Khukri, not a kirpan, according to an official statement from the film's producers, which also clarifies their side of the tale. It would be "explicitly clear" from the speech in the movie that it is a Khukri. The creators also apologized for any confusion their similar appearance may have led to and stated that their intentions were never to hurt or disrespect anyone's religious views.

The SGPC countered that by calling these clarifications ‘illogical’ “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a 'kirpan' and a 'khukri', and the way both are worn on one's body,"

The movie is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.

