News

Yami to explore new methods of organic farming in hometown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 05:25 PM

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam will be going back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh to explore new methods of organic farming to minimalise the use of fertilisers and medicines.

"I will head to the farm post the shoot of 'Ginny Weds Sunny'. The produce this year in our land which we bought last year was really good and the idea now is to see what else we can improvise, how can we have more eco-friendly equipment to be operated in the space. Being a pahadi I was subconsciously introduced pretty much in my childhood with the concept of organic farming or having fresh farm produce," she said.

Yami took to organic farming when she realised that her home state has been grappling with the pestering issue of chemical-coated vegetables. The actress in the past even set up a greenhouse and an organic garden at her home in the hills.

"For me, what's the most interesting about organic farming is that it's absolute poles apart, it's so different, it's such a contrast from the work that I do which is therapeutic, its a parallel life altogether which is something which I love to pursue.

"This is such a huge contrast, you are close to nature, you are doing something which is good, which is healthy not just for yourself but whoever you are serving indirectly around, you feel good about yourself, you feel more engaged, closer to nature and also you are introduced to so many farming techniques," Yami said.

The "Kaabil" actress says the work is already on. "I can call myself an entrepreneur at a very, very small scale right now. But I do wish to expand it and the farm has a very traditional house also and I like to keep like that," she said.

IANS

Tags > Yami Gautam, Ginny Weds Sunny,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days