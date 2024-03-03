Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar joyously recall moment they discovered pregnancy

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar share their excitement and emotions about expecting their first child while filming Article 370.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

MUMBAI: The announcement of Yami Gautam's pregnancy has brought immense joy to the couple, and they recently shared their excitement and emotions about expecting their first child while filming Article 370. Aditya Dhar, the producer, revealed that they found out about the pregnancy during the shoot and were overwhelmed with happiness.

Aditya Dhar recounted the moment, saying, "We were in the hotel. Luckily our action portions were done by then. It was a really happy moment, something I will remember for the rest of our lives. We were jumping with joy and emotional. Now, we can’t wait." The couple's joy and anticipation for this new chapter in their lives were evident as they shared this special moment together.

Yami Gautam, reflecting on the news, expressed that one is never fully prepared for such a moment. She likened the experience to the joy she felt when her sister was pregnant, emphasizing how it changes one's perspective. "You forget everything and then come back to reality to plan. It’s a very personal time, we are private people. We had to be cautious," she added, highlighting the intimate nature of their journey.

In a previous interview with ANI, Yami revealed that she completed the action sequences of their film before getting pregnant, showcasing her determination and strength. She praised her husband for his incredible emotional support during this time, emphasizing the importance of a strong support system.

The couple's journey into parenthood is marked by love, joy, and a sense of adventure, as they eagerly anticipate welcoming their first child. Their story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of parenthood and the joy it brings to families.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 22:30

