News

Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam is riding high on a dream run, with two of the biggest hits of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, to her credit.

The actress is onto endeavours other than movies in 2020. Most recently, she bought her first house in Chandigarh and has taken the reins of an organic farming enterprise in her home state, Himachal Pradesh.

As per the sources 'Yami had always wanted a house in the North because her family resides there. It will be Yami's first home that she will be frequenting when she gets some time off to unwind.'

On the work front, Yami Gautam is currently shooting for Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna who is a debutant and produced by Vinod Bachchan. It will be produced under the banner of Soundarya Productions.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA 

 

Tags Yami Gautam Chandigarh Uri: The Surgical Strike Bala Vikrant Massey Puneet Khanna TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here