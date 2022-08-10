Yami Gautam Dhar on women-centric films- "A female is playing, a male is playing it doesn't matter, its the character and the story joh matter karta hai"

MUMBAI : Yami Gautam Dhar ruled over the hearts of the masses by giving back-to-back promising performances in films like, 'A Thrusday', 'Dasvi', and 'Lost'. Be it the audience to critics the actress collected loads of appreciation and great reviews. The way Yami shouldered her strong roles single handedly and very efficiently, has proved her as one of the finest actors of the current time. She is indeed one actress of today's generation who is a face of the changing demographics and dynamics of the entertainment industry, which she proved during an interview while speaking on various topics from her films to her journey to her dynamic thoughts on women-centric films and the industry today.

Recently Yami went on to attend a mega annual conclave held by a leading channel, where the senior anchor and moderator of the session, Shobhna Yadav asked her, "Women-centric films ki main baat karna chahungi, chahe Gangubai mein Alia Bhatt ho, chahe Gehraiyaan mein Deepika Padukone, chahe Lost mein aap ho - kya Bollywood badla hai, Yami ko aisa lag raha hai ya ab lag raha ki abhi aur badalne ki zarurat hai?"

Yami answered saying, "Ye joh shabd haina women centric, kyuki ofcourse again hum interviews karte hai, hum padhte hai, ye shabd bhi mujhe lagta hai jaldi jane vala hai. Kyuki main samjh sakti hu ki kyu ye shabd coin hua tha kyunki math alag tha, economics alag tha, Pehle zyada se zyada male dominated ya male character dominated filme aati thi. Par agar aap dekhiye toh audience ko usse koi farak nahi padta hai, character se farak padta hai. A female is playing, a male is playing it doesn't matter, its the character and the story joh matter karta hai. Dekhiye koi bhi joh change aata hai vo ek raat me nahi hota hai. Generation lagti hai, har generation apne saath ek change lekar aati hai. Mother India uss zamane me bhi bani hai, jis zamane mein mujhe nahi lagta us zamane ye sab conversations hoti thi. Smita Patil Ji jaisi actress us time pe bhi rahi hai, main unke interviews aaj bhi dekhti hu. I wish she was alive. Kitni awareness thi ki aurton ka, joh female actors hai, unka aap kis tarah se pradarshan kar rahe hai cinema main. Mujhe lagta hai iss waqt jaha hum khade hai jis mod par, Bohot zada farq aaraha hai, bohot zada awareness hai, or definitely industry evolve kar rahi hai. Behtar kirdaar likhe jayenge, behtar writing hogi toh of course behtar performances bhi ayengi or audience ko achi film se hi matlab hai."

Moreover, having won our hearts with her brilliant performances time and again, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar.

