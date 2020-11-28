Yami Gautam to play Kartik Aaryan’s love interest in ‘Dhamaka’?

MUMBAI: Last week on his 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with director Ram Madhvani for a film titled ‘Dhamaka’. The star also shared the poster of the thriller, which got his fans excited. Since then, more questions were asked about the film, including the choice of leading lady.

Whilst the filmmakers are yet to confirm the name of the female lead, reports suggest that Yami Gautam is top of the list, reports Peeping Moon.

A source close to the production said, “Yami plays Kartik’s girlfriend in Dhamaka. Both the actors have started their prep for the film and are looking forward to shooting with each other.”

ALSO READ – (Karan Razdan: I always try to give importance to music in my films)

‘Dhamaka’ is a remake of the South Korean film ‘The Terror Live’ (2013) that revolves around a former news anchor who monopolises the live broadcast of a terrorist attack. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films.

Workwise, Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostana 2.’

SOURCE – BIZZ ASIA

ALSO READ – (Tara Sutaria is a beach baby; here is proof!)