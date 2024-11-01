Yami Gautam Reflects on a Special Cinematic Journey with URI that turns 5 Years Old Today

MUMBAI: : As we mark the fifth anniversary of the blockbuster film 'URI: The Surgical Strike,' Yami Gautam, one of the pivotal figures in its cinematic triumph, opens up about the enduring significance of the movie in her heart. In her own words, Yami expresses, "It's been 5 years of URI, and I must say it's undeniably a very special film for me."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was fictionally dramatized account of the true event of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and a talented ensemble.

'URI: The Surgical Strike' not only carved its place in the books of Indian cinema but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. Yami Gautam, who portrayed the character of Pallavi Sharma in the film, takes a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the thunderous response that resonated from every corner of the globe upon its release.

Says Yami Gautam, "URI was our modern-day cinematic version of the living legend, our Indian Army. Everyone  who was associated with this film, we all look back to the time of its release and cherish the thunderous response we received from every corner of the world. To be part of URI, a story that celebrates the bravery of our Indian army and the nation's spirit, was an honour for me. It was a film where I got to do something different which I’d been longing to do as an actor. The film was the result of the hard work of every department, which worked day and night to deliver a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to the audiences. Forever grateful to Aditya for making it all happen and leading the film with unmatched passion and sincerity. Pallavi Sharma is and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

As 'URI: The Surgical Strike' continues to stand the test of time, Yami Gautam's reflections remind us of the power of cinema to not only entertain but also to honour the valour of our armed forces. Five years on, 'URI' remains an emblem of cinematic excellence and a heartfelt salute to the spirit of the nation.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 19:52

