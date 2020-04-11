Yami Gautam reveals qualities she wants in her partner

MUMBAI: "Good cook" and "good humour" are the two essential qualities that actress Yami Gautam wants in her life partner.

On Wednesday, Yami conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

When one of her fans asked her about the qualities she wants in her partner, Yami said: "Great cook, super funny with a beautiful heart."

Yami also shared how she is spending time at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Yoga, cooking, reading, watching films/shows and missing my family in chandigarh," she said.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny" , which also features Vikrant Massey.